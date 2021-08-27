Elementary school ought to be virtual this fall | READER COMMENTARY

Parents want their children to experience a normal school year, but they also want them to live (”As Maryland schools prepare to open, some parents say anxiety over COVID-19 is higher than ever,” Aug. 27). The decision to open the schools for in-person learning was made before the delta variant arrived. New cases of COVID-19 were decreasing, businesses were opening and the economy was bouncing back. Schools were all we needed for a true sense that the pandemic was over.