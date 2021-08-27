Elementary school ought to be virtual this fall | READER COMMENTARY

Parents want their children to experience a normal school year, but they also want them to live (”As Maryland schools prepare to open, some parents say anxiety over COVID-19 is higher than ever,” Aug. 27). The decision to open the schools for in-person learning was made before the delta variant arrived. New cases of COVID-19 were decreasing, businesses were opening and the economy was bouncing back. Schools were all we needed for a true sense that the pandemic was over.
It was thought to be a manageable risk. Kids didn’t get particularly sick from the virus. Masks and social distancing could be used if necessary.
Then, the delta variant arrived. And our public health physicians have not raised enough alarm.
The delta variant is much more dangerous for children. Social distancing and masks are less effective against delta. Pediatric ICUs are already filling up. We are going to experience a nationwide pediatric disaster because nobody is willing to delay the opening of elementary and middle schools until after children are vaccinated.
Be reasonable. We have effective vaccines. The pediatric dosage will be figured out by October. Our children and grandchildren will be vaccinated by January.
Keep lower schools virtual for one more semester. Open the high schools for vaccinated students. Require vaccine for staff. We already require vaccination against polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. It’s reasonable to hold off school until the kids can be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Save the children. Please.
Henry Farkas, MD, MPH, Pikesville
