Too-soon lifting of COVID restrictions is suicidal | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun recently reported that known worldwide COVID-19 deaths are now approximately 3 million. The U.S. has 566,000 known deaths from COVID-19. That’s more than one-sixth of all known worldwide deaths from the virus.
Some states now have a positivity rate over 20%, yet approximately 45% of Republicans told pollsters they will not get vaccinated, and Republican jurisdictions are in the forefront of lifting pandemic restrictions.
Meanwhile, some Democratic leaning jurisdictions are following the GOP lead and lifting restrictions just as the highly contagious U.K. variant is becoming the dominant U.S. strain. It is already dominant in the mid-Atlantic. According to The Sun, Baltimore has now become a virus hot spot for some of the reasons cited above (”‘Deeply concerning’: Baltimore City emerging as a COVID hot spot; officials urge vigilance,” April 16).
Americans are committing suicide by COVID-19, but I suppose this suicide is included in the freedoms the GOP rarely enumerates but loudly trumpets as being taken away by so-called leftist oligarchs and elites.
Ed Schneider, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.