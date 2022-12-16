The pandemic response — what worked and what didn’t | READER COMMENTARY

In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Our thanks go to Faye Flam for her very useful commentary on excess COVID-19 deaths (”It’s still worth fighting anti-COVID vaccine misinformation,” Dec. 11). The U.S. fared badly. We knew already our huddled masses paid a terrible price, the old and sickly worst of all.

What she doesn’t tell us is is how the policies of our leaders paid off — the politics of the pandemic. We saw Donald Trump ridicule mask-wearing, but also boosting vaccine production to create a mixed legacy. We saw governors panning lockdowns or closing schools for years on end. So what worked?

I’ve searched in vain for a full accounting of the pandemic’s bottom line. Restaurants and Main Street businesses lost. Amazon won.

Can we de-politicize this pandemic to better understand what worked and what didn’t? Forget the blame game and move on. It could help next time. Facts do help.

— John Brain, Baltimore

