In Baltimore, reparations can start with COVID relief funds | READER COMMENTARY

My suggestion for using the available funds is, skip over affluent neighborhoods like the one where I live — we’re doing fine — and areas designed to attract tourists. Instead, plow the money into the city’s underserved Black neighborhoods. Rebuild and renovate as many of the 16,000-plus vacant buildings in those areas as possible. Train people in the communities to do the work so they can earn good wages while they participate in rebuilding their neighborhoods. Then sell the homes to legacy residents at prices they can afford so we don’t repeat the cycle of gentrification and relocation, which harms rather than helps the people living where the improvements are being made (”Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan,” Sept. 23).