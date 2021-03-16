Actual contents of COVID relief bill a mystery to most Americans | READER COMMENTARY

David Brooks writes (“Biden is a transformational president,” March 13) about the COVID-19 relief bill and the needed help it distributes to the poorest families, needy children, health insurance and Black farmers. He notes that no Republican senators voted for it, although 60% of Republicans in the U.S. approve of it — a discrepancy he doesn’t explain.
Popular support was due to unawareness of what was in the bill including money for unrelated projects, favored institutions, states, pork, etc., much of which, it is said, will not be spent for two years or more. Mr. Brooks knows that if the majority of funds were to go as originally intended, to COVID-19 relief, it would have gotten bipartisan support, and the needy would have received even more.
Virginia Bennett, Towson
