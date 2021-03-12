American Rescue Plan is big help in fight against COVID | READER COMMENTARY

The last year has been difficult for all of us. We’ve lost loved ones, we’ve isolated ourselves from friends and family, and far too many people across our state have struggled to put food on their table. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a stable job and a roof above my head — but many of those around me have not been as lucky.
But finally, as spring arrives, I feel hope. Vaccinations are increasing exponentially and President Joe Biden has secured over 200 million additional vaccines. Now, we’ll have enough vaccines for every adult by summer.
I also feel hope because help is on the way. Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 aid will soon be in the pockets of Marylanders including $1,400 checks, extended unemployment benefits, and a massive increase in the federal child tax credit (”Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill; Anne Arundel expected to receive $112M, Annapolis could get $6M,” March 11). This will lift over 11 million Americans out of poverty and cut child poverty in half.
The COVID-19 aid package also included billions in funds for small businesses, schools and local governments. This means that people can begin to get back to work and our children can start learning again. It’s been a long year, but we’re almost there, with faith and hope we can get to the end of this together.
Mae Beale. Columbia
