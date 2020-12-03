How are sick Ravens players and coaches faring so far? | READER COMMENTARY

When are we going to see some reporting on the health of the players who have tested positive (”Ravens cleared to travel for game Wednesday versus Steelers; two coaches will not make trip due to illness,” Dec. 1)?
COVID-19 is a deadly disease. We have no idea whether or not players are seriously ill. My prayers are that all of them are asymptomatic or have very mild cases, but I’d like to know.
Jim Casey, Baltimore
