Tis the season for COVID self-testing | READER COMMENTARY

As a practicing primary care physician here in Baltimore, I am seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19 and, sadly, in some of my most vulnerable patients. I am glad to see a reminder to practice many proven and common sense approaches to combating the spread of COVID (and other diseases). But sadly, one of the best practices was not mentioned in your recent editorial and has not been publicized, marketed or pushed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — home self-testing (”Mask up: Winter surge in COVID, other respiratory illnesses shouldn’t be ignored,” Dec. 8).

If everyone took a COVID test prior to going to holiday parties, public events (concerts, theater, etc.), social gatherings, family gatherings and similar events, there would not be the opportunity for disease to spread. Those infected would stay home. Most people right now are unwilling and tired of wearing masks, so if we could keep infected people out of the public sphere, we would dramatically clamp down on the spread of disease in the community.

Test kits have become readily available at pharmacies, big box stores and even free at local libraries. So please, get a kit and test yourself before events.

— David Scharff, Baltimore

