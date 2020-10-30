Think COVID-19 isn’t serious? I discovered otherwise | READER COMMENTARY

Why those medications worked for me, why my illness didn’t progress to the point of needing to be put on a ventilator and why I didn’t die as so many have, I will never know — particularly since I have a heart condition. I was discharged from the hospital on supplemental oxygen, and when I got home, was unable to do much except lay on the sofa. The exhaustion continued as did the shortness of breath. It is now two weeks later, and I am no longer needing the oxygen although I still tire very easily and have shortness of breath if I move around too much. I think recovery will be slow; one breath at a time! I have returned to seeing online clients daily.