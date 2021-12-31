Thanks to all who helped us navigate a COVID-plagued year | READER COMMENTARY

I think of those people who are keeping our hospitals and nursing homes up and running, including all of those in the background like laboratory workers. I am grateful to those administering COVID-19 shots and tests. Teachers and librarians have had to reinvent themselves, and they have succeeded. I appreciate all the delivery drivers and warehouse workers, print and broadcast journalists as well as printers and camera people. I am grateful for all the religious leaders and their support staffs and all transportation workers. I am certainly grateful to all the recycling and trash collectors. I am grateful to most government leaders and their staffs. Obviously, I could make a very long list. We should all be grateful for the efforts of all the men and women who have kept us functioning. I really am grateful for all the people who have treated me so well. This was the year when we learned who our true friends are.