With delta variant, heightened COVID concerns are justified | READER COMMENTARY

In his latest effort to score political points, columnist Cal Thomas continues to bend the truth (“COVID pandemic panic: Round 2,” Aug. 6). According to Mr. Thomas, the latest “panic” and “fiasco” stems from a small outbreak in Massachusetts (actually 900 cases in one small town).
The facts paint a different picture. The delta variant is surging in the U.S. with more than 100,000 new cases each day. In southern states with low vaccination rates, hospitals are overflowing with more COVID-19 cases than ever before and even children’s hospitals have packed intensive care units.
Here in Maryland, a fairly well vaccinated state, the number of hospitalized patients has tripled in the past month, many requiring intensive care. Of great concern, Maryland’s positivity rate has gone from 0.5% to almost 4%.
Mr. Thomas may think there is unnecessary “panic” but tell that to families with a loved one in an intensive care bed.
Frona Brown, Pikesville
