Stephens tries (and fails) to soft-pedal impact of COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

I was disappointed, but not surprised, by the recent column written by Bret Stephens and his claim that in many red states “cases have plummeted after earlier surges swept through, leaving many with immunity.” He conveniently overlooks the fact that many weren’t given immunity, they were given funerals instead (”Bret Stephens: Let’s end the COVID blame games,” Dec. 6). He further compares Donald Trump’s performance to Joe Biden’s in dealing with the pandemic. Mr. Trump had multiple opportunities to apply an ounce of prevention. Mr. Biden now struggles desperately to apply a pound of cure.
Let me cite just two examples. Mr. Trump rejected wearing a mask and mocked those who did resulting in mask-wearing becoming a political issue instead of a medical one. The result was thousands of needless deaths, including members of my family. Apologists will tell you that we didn’t know then what we know now. Well, after he left office, Mr. Trump could have followed the example of past Republican presidents and done public service announcements. He could have said, “I got the vaccine, and so did my whole family.” He chose not to, and the result was thousands more needless deaths, including friends of mine. He did, however, float the vaccine idea at a rally in August. He was promptly booed by the base that he both loves and is terrified of, so you can be sure he will never mention the vaccine again.
The people who fell victim to Mr. Trump’s laser focus on the virus’ political implications died slowly, painfully and needlessly. Now, Mr. Stephens joins the chorus of those telling us the virus was never that bad, and we need to stop playing the blame game. I’ve been trying to understand why they would do this, and I think I’ve figured it out. If you were going to run a certain presidential candidate in 2024, and that candidate was likely to be met with a reminder that he “botched the pandemic response,” you would want that candidate to be able to respond, “What pandemic?” Or, perhaps, “Let’s not play blame game.”
Steve English, Clarksville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.