Stephens tries (and fails) to soft-pedal impact of COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

Let me cite just two examples. Mr. Trump rejected wearing a mask and mocked those who did resulting in mask-wearing becoming a political issue instead of a medical one. The result was thousands of needless deaths, including members of my family. Apologists will tell you that we didn’t know then what we know now. Well, after he left office, Mr. Trump could have followed the example of past Republican presidents and done public service announcements. He could have said, “I got the vaccine, and so did my whole family.” He chose not to, and the result was thousands more needless deaths, including friends of mine. He did, however, float the vaccine idea at a rally in August. He was promptly booed by the base that he both loves and is terrified of, so you can be sure he will never mention the vaccine again.