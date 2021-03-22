Opinions about COVID not the same as facts | READER COMMENTARY

To his credit, Mr. Heavner recognized that “the number of nationwide COVID-19 cases is decreasing.” How did that happen? Did saying that “we’re all in this together” perhaps persuade some to no longer object to keeping distance and mask mandates? Are there people who have gotten the message that masks and keeping distance matter? Just why is it stated that the phrase “we’re all in this together” has “been used so often, over the past year that it has become almost meaningless, just background noise?” Whose “fact” is that?