Opinions about COVID not the same as facts | READER COMMENTARY

For years, I have dealt with people who state their opinions as fact and who criticize what was done by someone but do not themselves have solutions. The recent commentary by Eric Heavner has both qualities (”Pandemic fatigue? I have pandemic cliché fatigue,” March 19).
To his credit, Mr. Heavner recognized that “the number of nationwide COVID-19 cases is decreasing.” How did that happen? Did saying that “we’re all in this together” perhaps persuade some to no longer object to keeping distance and mask mandates? Are there people who have gotten the message that masks and keeping distance matter? Just why is it stated that the phrase “we’re all in this together” has “been used so often, over the past year that it has become almost meaningless, just background noise?” Whose “fact” is that?
The statement that “the nationwide effort to combat COVID-19 (is) a plea that will probably prove ineffective” is a fact? Whose? What makes Dr. Heavner state, with apparent conviction, that the phrase “we’re all in this together” should “appear on the list of the biggest lies in the world?”
Dr. Heavner states that “we should stop thinking about the pandemic in prepackaged ways?” How should we think about it? Is there another way? What is it? Or should we just ignore it because “it’s going to disappear?”
Barry Zirkin, Pikesville
