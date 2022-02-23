COVID is worse than many realize | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing to suggest that you use comparisons that the average reader can understand when describing COVID-19, gun violence, and other numbers (”How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers,” Feb. 19).
I believe that if you were to compare these numbers to the number of deaths on 911, average Americans would have an entirely different perspective on the devastation caused by COVID-19. Please consider making these numbers relatable to more readers.
Carolyn Arney, Columbia
