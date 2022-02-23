xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
COVID is worse than many realize | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2022 3:33 PM
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary makeshift treatment area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

I am writing to suggest that you use comparisons that the average reader can understand when describing COVID-19, gun violence, and other numbers (”How are Maryland COVID cases, vaccinations and other metrics trending? Here are the latest numbers,” Feb. 19).

I believe that if you were to compare these numbers to the number of deaths on 911, average Americans would have an entirely different perspective on the devastation caused by COVID-19. Please consider making these numbers relatable to more readers.

Carolyn Arney, Columbia

