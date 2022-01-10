xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland should stop taxing masks | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 10, 2022 12:12 PM
Demonstrator Joyce Norman of Atlanta, Georgia wears a KN95 mask with the words "protect my vote" during a march for voting rights marking the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). (Brynn Anderson/AP)

I would like to know why the state of Maryland is charging a sales tax on purchases of protective masks, specifically, KN95 masks (”N95 vs. KN95 masks: Which should I get?” Aug. 31).

I made this inquiry to the offices of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and received a cryptic return email response stating that the comptroller’s legal department would “get back to me.” To date, no other response has been received.

With all of the economic hardships that many Maryland citizens are enduring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, enriching the state of Maryland’s treasury every time a citizen purchases a mask to protect themselves and others is wrong and should be immediately stopped.

Stanley J. Constantine, Timonium

