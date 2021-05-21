Relax and take off the mask | READER COMMENTARY

It is precisely for this reason that we need to be as adept at relaxing as we are at gearing up. We can’t be on red alert all of the time — it isn’t sustainable. I am beginning to fear that a sizable number of us will struggle to do this. The pushback against recent changes in masking guidance is testament. For those of us who felt it was important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance when they recommended masking, for those of us who suggested that anyone who wouldn’t do so was either ignoring science or was letting political biases get in the way of the common good and respect for others, it’s time to put our money where our masks were (”Some fully vaccinated people are choosing to keep their masks on — maybe forever,” May 17).