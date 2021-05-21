Relax and take off the mask | READER COMMENTARY

I am not a pessimist, but I believe it’s safe to say that there is going to be another pandemic someday, perhaps in my lifetime. We now know what will be required of us, and we know it won’t be easy. This pandemic, however, is coming to an end. Not everywhere yet and not for everyone yet, but right here in Baltimore and in Maryland, the time has come to accept the fact that we can afford to let our guard down a bit. Because someday we will have to buckle down and mask up again, we will have to put our lives on hold and forego holidays and vacations.
It is precisely for this reason that we need to be as adept at relaxing as we are at gearing up. We can’t be on red alert all of the time — it isn’t sustainable. I am beginning to fear that a sizable number of us will struggle to do this. The pushback against recent changes in masking guidance is testament. For those of us who felt it was important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance when they recommended masking, for those of us who suggested that anyone who wouldn’t do so was either ignoring science or was letting political biases get in the way of the common good and respect for others, it’s time to put our money where our masks were (”Some fully vaccinated people are choosing to keep their masks on — maybe forever,” May 17).
The New York Times (not a bastion for anti-masking rhetoric) recently published an article outlining how the CDC’s relaxing of outdoor masking guidance a few weeks ago did not go far enough in its wording to explain how ridiculously low the risk of catching COVID outside really is. This is evidence, if one needs it, that the CDC is not apt to understate risks. It is an overwhelmingly cautious, conservative, body. The agency’s relaxation of indoor masking guidance is an indicator of just how clear the science has become. The risk for otherwise healthy, vaccinated people is just incredibly small and does not justify their use of masks — outdoors or in. Will the unvaccinated by choice cheat and take theirs off, too? Perhaps, but more likely many of them never wore a mask in the first place.
For many of us, the time has come to give ourselves permission to relax a little. Allow life to start to look more like what it used to look like. Remind ourselves that zero risk doesn’t exist — it never did — but we are close enough now. Take a deep breath. Hang up the masks but don’t throw them away. We will need them again some day.
Mike Jacobson, Baltimore
