I just lost a family member to COVID; we must stay vigilant | READER COMMENTARY

Then he got hit with the India strain. He got hit with a cytokine storm. There literally weren’t enough medicines in that hospital to save him. His daughter, now in Atlanta, could not see him. My sister, his wife; his son, a doctor, could not hold his hands before he died. As many did here, he died alone. He was cremated fast. There is no closure for his loved ones. They are inconsolable and wounded, as are so many here and across the world. It is a collective global sorrow, indefinable and unfathomable.