I just lost a family member to COVID; we must stay vigilant | READER COMMENTARY

My brother-in-law just passed away in India of COVID (”For India’s Medical Workers, Danger and ‘Heartbreaking Decisions,’” May 18). He was in a great hospital. He had oxygen, he had a ventilator, he had one shot of Covishield, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, before he got the disease and was waiting for his next shot as there was not enough available for him to be fully vaccinated.
Then he got hit with the India strain. He got hit with a cytokine storm. There literally weren’t enough medicines in that hospital to save him. His daughter, now in Atlanta, could not see him. My sister, his wife; his son, a doctor, could not hold his hands before he died. As many did here, he died alone. He was cremated fast. There is no closure for his loved ones. They are inconsolable and wounded, as are so many here and across the world. It is a collective global sorrow, indefinable and unfathomable.
We who are alive, by stroke of luck, should mourn with them because the human family is being decimated. We must be humble. We now have masks, vaccines, medicines, oxygen and ventilators. There is no joy in knowing your fellow humans are dying for want of what you now have in plenty. There is no joy in knowing you’re safe when the world is afire with SARS-CoV-2.
We still do not know the durability of our vaccines. That is a work in progress. Vaccination, masking and humility are all essential to protect the United States from another devastating wave.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
