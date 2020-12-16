Great(est) grandfathers miss their hugs | READER COMMENTARY

As the certified “World’s Best Great-Granddaddy” (the certificate is posted above my desk), I had to write to congratulate Phil Hands of Tribune Content Agency for his recent cartoon in The Baltimore Sun (”Christmas wish list,” Dec. 15). My wife and I haven’t been able to hug our grand- and great grandchildren since March.
Who needs elbow bumps and blowy kisses? We want our hugs! Lots and lots of them!
I’ve posted the cartoon on our refrigerator door. I suspect other grandparents will do the same.
Kenneth J. Desmarais, Baltimore
