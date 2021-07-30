xml:space="preserve">
It is not Christian to put others at risk of COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 30, 2021 2:08 PM
In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Cal Thomas once again writes most selectively on Christian faith in his commentary, “Is Kristi Noem GOPs future?” (July 27).

What is secular is insisting on your way on masks and vaccination when this behavior puts others at serious risk. This is the secular thinking, not the faithful actions where I am accountable for the well-being of my sisters and brothers.

Mr. Thomas is entitled, for sure, to his political views but when he confuses what is secular with what is Christian, a correction is necessary.

John L. Rabb, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

