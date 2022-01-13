xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Get vaccinated and wear a mask: Is it really that hard? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Janet Waksmunski of Columbia, left, and Jessica Chicorelli of Elkridge were among more than 200 protesters at a rally at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis last year to oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced by the University of Maryland. May 26, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Janet Waksmunski of Columbia, left, and Jessica Chicorelli of Elkridge were among more than 200 protesters at a rally at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis last year to oppose the COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced by the University of Maryland. May 26, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).

Hmmm, have we lost our minds (”We all have pandemic fatigue, but we can’t give up now,” Jan. 11)?

Have we lost the ability to reason? From Baltimore to Berlin and from Bangkok to Budapest, the world is struggling with a collective response to COVID-19. For over two years, what have the world’s leading scientists, educators and economists instructed us?

Want a healthy citizenry? Wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Want to educate our children? Wear a mast and get vaccinated.

Want a thriving economy? Wear a mask and get vaccinated.

And yet, a great many disregard this present reality and threats. In the theater of life, we have yelled “Fire!” but many are staying in their smoke-filled seats. If we are not careful and change our collective behaviors, the theater may burn down.

Thadius Sale, Baltimore

