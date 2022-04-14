Expect COVID to continue to surprise | READER COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic has been ongoing since 2020. Health authorities have recently said the risk of transmission is low. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images News via Getty Images)

Medical experts are warning us to prepare for another surge in COVID infections, the only question is how high it will rise. COVID, for most Americans, is not as top-of-mind, nor as existentially threatening as it once was. If you are vaccinated, the risk of severe consequences, hospitalizations and death is low.

But the risks of long-term, maybe even permanent, reverberations on our psyche and our society are very real. Over the past two years the manifestations of rising mental unwellness in our society has become apparent. Signs of alcohol abuse and marital strife have increased. Demands for the services of mental health professionals is at near record highs.

Advertisement

The most lethal phase of COVID has ended. Its longer-term effects will soon start to unfold. Now, as we enter a world where this coronavirus becomes endemic, its stealth effects on our individual well-being and on our society will soon be revealed. If the past history of this pathogen is prologue to its future impacts, it will continue to surprise us, but not in a good way.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, PA

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.