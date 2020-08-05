xml:space="preserve">
With college, it’s not the labs but the social life that poses serious coronavirus risk | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 05, 2020 2:12 PM
Students walk by the Carroll House dorm on the campus of Towson University earlier this year. Returning to campus may pose a high-risk activity while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
As a former director of the online NTU School of Engineering, I can attest to the fact that with virtual labs, almost any college level course can successfully be taught online. The real problem isn’t the classroom, it’s campus life (”Here’s what Maryland’s colleges are planning for fall 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Aug. 1).

Let’s be realistic. College dorms, frat parties and the bar scene will be a massive hotbed of contagion. While the mortality rate for young people is low, highly mobile, asymptomatic youth will exponentially perpetuate the existence of the virus putting us all at risk. If we ever want to attend a Ravens game, a concert or a movie again, we have to keep the campuses closed.

Jeff Jerome, Owings Mills

