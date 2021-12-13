Pandemic has exposed shortcomings of U.S. health care | READER COMMENTARY

I later called the places to which my patients went to inquire if those places had a COVID risk assessment questionnaire, a common COVID protocol or a standard of care for all practitioners who treat COVID. I was told that none of my colleagues, the doctors in charge of those places, would talk to me. I was given over to a nurse in charge at one of those clinics. The nurse’s response was ambivalent at best and hostile at worst. He told me that his clinic was overwhelmed with patients and that no, there was no common protocol that his clinic’s practitioners followed. Apparently, they had the freedom to use their discretion and medical expertise to individualize modalities of treatments for patients and this unacceptable technique was working out. At the same time, the nurse also said he would bring my concerns to his superiors but because his clinic had hundreds of practitioners and numerous patient care centers, it would not be possible to implement the changes I suggested, including a risk assessment questionnaire and a uniform standard of care protocol, overnight.