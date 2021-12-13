Pandemic has exposed shortcomings of U.S. health care | READER COMMENTARY

As we look forward to the new year, we should take stock of what COVID-19 has taught us. We know that we were entirely unprepared for the pandemic that hit us. Other pandemics are in the wings and will be brought to us by climate change or, disease-spreading mosquitoes, and we could have a return of infections we conquered with hygiene and vaccines (”Maryland Gov. Hogan to introduce legislation to address hospital staffing shortages during COVID,” Dec. 9).
We have not made adequate changes to face the future. We have a scatterbrained public health system with disparate care of varying quality rendered, state by state and county by county. Medicine has protocols and standards of care for many diseases and conditions. Without a national health system, we find ourselves in a dangerous place with the practice of medicine at the whims of quacks, charlatans and overworked doctors, nurses, physicians assistants and pharmacists, the latter four practicing in various clinics, emergency departments, pharmacies and urgent care centers.
I am a practicing endocrinologist, and I recently touched base with three of my patients going to different health care and urgent care clinics in Maryland. One patient was congested with a persistent cough for a week, and she was sent home on an antibiotic without being tested for COVID-19. Another patient had fever and shortness of breath, and after her COVID test came back positive she was sent home on a steroid pack and an antibiotic. Yet another patient, who was really sick, was given a bronchodilator, albuterol and discharged on doxycycline, a tetracycline. There is no proof that any of these antibiotics should be given in COVID-19.
Two of my patients were told they had “near” pneumonia. Like near pregnancy? This is frightening. One of my patients was obese with pre-diabetes. She was stubbornly unvaccinated. She needed a risk assessment and a referral for monoclonal antibodies. By the time she chose to call me, she was very sick. She truly thought she needed emergency care, but she was failed by the system.
I later called the places to which my patients went to inquire if those places had a COVID risk assessment questionnaire, a common COVID protocol or a standard of care for all practitioners who treat COVID. I was told that none of my colleagues, the doctors in charge of those places, would talk to me. I was given over to a nurse in charge at one of those clinics. The nurse’s response was ambivalent at best and hostile at worst. He told me that his clinic was overwhelmed with patients and that no, there was no common protocol that his clinic’s practitioners followed. Apparently, they had the freedom to use their discretion and medical expertise to individualize modalities of treatments for patients and this unacceptable technique was working out. At the same time, the nurse also said he would bring my concerns to his superiors but because his clinic had hundreds of practitioners and numerous patient care centers, it would not be possible to implement the changes I suggested, including a risk assessment questionnaire and a uniform standard of care protocol, overnight.
Though my concerns were of the utmost urgency, it was clear that the nurse’s job was to placate and simultaneously repulse community specialists with concerns. I accept that urgent care and community clinic care givers are overwhelmed, and I thank them for plowing through their terrible schedules and doing their best, but I deplore the leadership in these places for their somewhat apathetic approach to a life or death condition like COVID-19.
I write this letter to request patients and their relatives to be their own best advocates, to ask if the urgent care and community clinics they visit have a COVID protocol to follow, a standard of care, enforced with periodic chart audits. Patients should be truthful about their vaccination status, and caregivers should avoid animus for the unvaccinated. I ask patients to be polite to their caregivers by not indulging in skepticism about a COVID diagnosis or in derogatory political remarks about vaccines. When you are mortally ill and at a doctor’s office, this is not the time or place to argue your political beliefs or your social media-gleaned information that asserts COVID-19 is a fairy tale or that it is easily conquered because it is no more than a mere cold and by getting it you have succeeded in your quest for natural immunity. You could get worse if you have COVID, so stay focused on getting the best care you can, for your infection.
And, finally, unless we implement national health care and a single-payer system, I don’t expect any improvements in the way we handle epidemics or pandemics. The practice of medicine is not a case of each practitioner to himself and his beliefs, giving patients exactly what they want, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine if desired, coupled with a goodly dose of politics and an antibiotic here and there. We don’t have a common purpose about this pandemic and simultaneously we have an epidemic of greed from our vaccine makers who won’t share vaccine technology with the developing world and we have a pandemic of anti-science and anti-public health fervor.
This bodes poorly for the current pandemic and for future inevitable pandemics.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
