Use COVID’s collaborative response as a model for fighting disease | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 17, 2021 2:58 PM
In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. Dr. Fauci won a $1 million award from the Israeli Dan David Foundation for “courageously defending science” during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the foundation named President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor as the winner of one of three prizes, saying he had earned it over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)
Ethan Dmitrovsky was right on the mark with his commentary, “Applying lessons from COVID-19 to cancer drugs” (Feb. 14), but there is no reason to stop with cancer drugs. The model he proposes might work for many diseases, a prime example being the tremendous success in developing novel therapies for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder affecting around 30,000 people in the U.S.

Following the identification of this disorder in 1938, there were no specific treatments targeting its basic genetic abnormality. However, that has all changed. Over the past eight years, through a remarkable partnership among the National Institutes of Health, university research centers, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a global biotechnology partner, novel treatments have been developed that are having a dramatic impact on the length and quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis.

This collaborative model that has worked so well for cystic fibrosis has the potential to work for many disorders beyond cancer.

Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

The writer is a member of the faculty at the Johns Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Center.

