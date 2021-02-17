Use COVID’s collaborative response as a model for fighting disease | READER COMMENTARY

Ethan Dmitrovsky was right on the mark with his commentary, “Applying lessons from COVID-19 to cancer drugs” (Feb. 14), but there is no reason to stop with cancer drugs. The model he proposes might work for many diseases, a prime example being the tremendous success in developing novel therapies for cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder affecting around 30,000 people in the U.S.
Following the identification of this disorder in 1938, there were no specific treatments targeting its basic genetic abnormality. However, that has all changed. Over the past eight years, through a remarkable partnership among the National Institutes of Health, university research centers, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a global biotechnology partner, novel treatments have been developed that are having a dramatic impact on the length and quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis.
This collaborative model that has worked so well for cystic fibrosis has the potential to work for many disorders beyond cancer.
Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
The writer is a member of the faculty at the Johns Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Center.
