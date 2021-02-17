Use COVID’s collaborative response as a model for fighting disease | READER COMMENTARY

In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. Dr. Fauci won a $1 million award from the Israeli Dan David Foundation for “courageously defending science” during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, the foundation named President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor as the winner of one of three prizes, saying he had earned it over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File) (Patrick Semansky/AP)