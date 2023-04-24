What you should also know about the new COVID booster | READER COMMENTARY

A nurse administers a COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. U.S. regulators on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 cleared another COVID-19 booster dose for older adults and people with weak immune systems so they can shore up protection this spring — while taking steps to make coronavirus vaccinations simpler for everyone else. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

I read with great interest the article, “An extra COVID-19 booster is now open to some high-risk Americans. Here’s what you need to know” (April 19). While the article provided valuable insight, it did not adequately address the importance of ensuring equitable access to booster shots for vulnerable populations.

Equitable access to vaccinations is crucial, regardless of socioeconomic status or location. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidance to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine access for older adults and individuals with disabilities. However, many of these individuals could face substantial challenges in accessing vaccination services and necessitate specific considerations to uphold equal vaccine access.

Collaboration with partners such as local and state agencies on aging, centers for independent living, senior nutrition programs, paratransit services and other organizations providing transportation and support services for people with disabilities and older adults can help ensure equal opportunity on a vaccination front.

As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes imperative that we prioritize the health and well-being of our most vulnerable populations. Ensuring equitable access to booster shots is a crucial step in this endless, strenuous, and difficult mission.

— Pragat Patel, Ellicott City

