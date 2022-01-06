A second COVID booster may be in order | READER COMMENTARY

There is a crisis coming for health care workers. The omicron variant is so contagious that people like Gov. Larry Hogan, fully vaccinated and boosted, can still come down with COVID-19. They’re protected against severe disease requiring hospitalization, but they still need to quarantine. During this time, they can’t work. That’s going to make the shortage of health care workers worse (”Maryland Gov. Hogan tests positive for COVID,” Dec. 20).
We already know that booster shots initially protect against infection but after a few months, that protection wears off. That’s why Governor Hogan has a breakthrough infection.
Half-a-century ago, when I was in medical school, they taught us that prevention is much better than treatment. That’s still true today. So we need to prevent breakthrough infections by giving boosters more often. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to figure out how often boosters can be given to achieve total prevention of breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
