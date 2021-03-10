Reserve bonuses for people who truly risked their lives | READER COMMENTARY

Bonuses for state employees seems like a good idea for those people who actually had to go to work in person (”Maryland Gov. Hogan proposes $1K bonuses for state workers,” March 8).
The state employees who were able to work from home were not risking danger to do their jobs. The bonus money should go to the folks who risked their lives so that the rest of us could stay home.
There should be an extra bonus for the families of those state employees who lost their lives because they had to show up for work in person during the pandemic.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
