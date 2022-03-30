Don’t put a negative slant on latest COVID news | READER COMMENTARY

Headlines like “Extra-Contagious version of omicron worrying scientists” can easily be exchanged for “Extra-Contagious version of omicron found to be not as severe for the recovering or fully-vaccinated” without changing the facts (”Q&A: What to know about BA.2, the newest COVID subvariant,” March 23).

At this point, we don’t need to be as worried. If we are not vaccinated, we made a choice. If we are, we have less to worry about. We don’t need the media stirring up worry.

Jan Caughlan, Catonsville

