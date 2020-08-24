If more people practiced safe social distancing, I might not have lost my son to COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

It is frustrating to me as a parent and a citizen that we cannot do simple things like wear a mask, social distance and wash our hands. This is not a political statement, but something that each of us needs to do for each other. These simple things that are easy to do and are no different than driving unimpaired or not smoking in public places — these are things that benefit all of us and help to keep us safe. The worst thing a parent can ever do is to bury one of their children. If all of us can pull together to do these simple things, perhaps it will keep some other parent from the horror of seeing one of your children die.