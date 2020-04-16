Distance lawyering: Pandemic calls for permanent state court reforms | READER COMMENTARY

Secure web conferencing platforms can host many types of court proceedings easily and efficiently. Right now, the Supreme Court of the United States is hearing arguments remotely and Maryland courts are conducting bail reviews by telephone. Imagine a civil case mediation where a conferencing platform would allow a judge to bounce between virtual waiting rooms and facilitate a negotiation with the parties who sit in private rooms. Imagine an uncontested divorce with all parties present and a court order issued electronically. Imagine virtual guilty pleas in traffic court as the judge hears why you were “legitimately” speeding to get to work on time, or why you double parked in front of a local sandwich shop because your pregnant wife really wanted that special treat.Admittedly, not every hearing can be conducted remotely, so trials in criminal and civil cases must continue.