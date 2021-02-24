Open Maryland’s courtrooms to cameras | READER COMMENTARY

Author George Liebmann stands against the notion of broadcasting Maryland court proceedings. As one who works in the those very courtrooms every day (when they’re actually open) as a public defender and who would be the subject of many a courtroom film, I don’t agree with this sentiment. Without live or even taped access to proceedings they did not attend, the media takes everything out of context, be it on television, with such myopic segments such as Fox 45′s fire and brimstone “Operation Crime & Justice” or even with some of the very pieces on arrests and cases in The Sun.