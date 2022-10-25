Court fines go uncollected because they are unaffordable | READER COMMENTARY

Both The Baltimore Sun and state auditors fail to acknowledge that criminal fines and fees go uncollected because people caught up in the system are overwhelmingly poor and cannot afford to pay (“Baltimore City Circuit Court clerk failed to collect millions in decades-old court fees, state audit finds,” Oct. 21).

In Maryland, unlike in neighboring Delaware, people can be charged insurmountable fees for their own probation and even for their “free” public defender. Unlike in the rest of the region, when someone can’t afford to pay criminal court fines and fees in Maryland, their driver’s license is suspended. That makes it impossible to drive to work and earn the money necessary to pay.

Advertisement

Rather than increase collection efforts — which would be like trying to squeeze blood from a proverbial stone — Maryland should end debt-based driver’s license suspensions, eliminate fees in the justice system and reduce fines according to an individual’s ability to pay.

— Shanelle Johnson, Baltimore

Advertisement

The writer is senior policy counsel for the Fines and Fees Justice Center.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.