Freedom of speech is not freedom from responsibility | READER COMMENTARY

Everyone has the right to be mad, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to publicly disrespect others or their school or their team, whether on or off campus. You certainly have the right to speak to individuals with whom you are angry in private conversation. But we need to teach children that having a cellphone does not give them the right to be invisible bullies; use ugly, disrespectful or vulgar language or say whatever they want with no consequences. It is those lessons that will last long after we are gone.