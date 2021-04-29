Freedom of speech is not freedom from responsibility | READER COMMENTARY

With freedom of speech comes great responsibility. Unfortunately, many people have not been taught the “responsibility” part. As parents — and despite the contrary messages from friends (real or online), famous people on TV, well-known athletes and others — it is our responsibility to teach our children that. We are accountable for everything we say and do, and that comes with consequences.
When your child represents his or her school in public, as a cheerleader, for example, or a player on a sports team or perhaps the debate team, the opportunity comes with an obligation not only to wear that uniform proudly as a school representative but to be a positive, responsible example to others even when you’re not wearing the uniform (”A teen was suspended from her cheerleading team for cursing on a Snapchat video. Now she’ll be heard by the Supreme Court,” April 26).
Everyone has the right to be mad, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to publicly disrespect others or their school or their team, whether on or off campus. You certainly have the right to speak to individuals with whom you are angry in private conversation. But we need to teach children that having a cellphone does not give them the right to be invisible bullies; use ugly, disrespectful or vulgar language or say whatever they want with no consequences. It is those lessons that will last long after we are gone.
This is what I wish parents would start teaching children: Please stop allowing television, famous people who are irresponsible role models; Facebook; TikTok and other outlets to be the ones teaching children irresponsible values. Do the hard lessons that really matter, no matter your financial status, race, gender or religion. We owe that to the next generation.
Mary Jane Brutzman, Towson
