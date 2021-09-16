Baltimore County should broaden vaccine mandate | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore County executive’s office tweeted in late August: “We have remained committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of Baltimore County’s residents. Our administration will continue to rely on the guidance of public health experts in guiding our efforts moving forward.” Yet despite a massive recent study showing masks reduce the virus’ spread, there are no indoor masking recommendations countywide, let alone masking requirements, such as those instituted by Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.