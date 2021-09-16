Baltimore County should broaden vaccine mandate | READER COMMENTARY

I was glad to see Baltimore County making further efforts to protect its citizens including county employee vaccination or required weekly testing, but we don’t all live in the halls of county buildings (”Baltimore County to require proof of vaccination or mandatory COVID testing for government employees,” Sept. 9).
Despite “substantial” or otherwise alarming transmission of COVID-19 in Baltimore County, the county and its Department of Health leaders are doing nothing to clearly support masking indoors under updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines calling for “everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission to wear a mask in public indoor places, even if fully vaccinated.”
I’m still seeing signs on some businesses that read: “Masks not required for vaccinated people according to county orders.” This is dangerously outdated, as CDC research shows vaccinated people can also spread the virus, especially with the more transmissible delta and future variants.
The Baltimore County executive’s office tweeted in late August: “We have remained committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of Baltimore County’s residents. Our administration will continue to rely on the guidance of public health experts in guiding our efforts moving forward.” Yet despite a massive recent study showing masks reduce the virus’ spread, there are no indoor masking recommendations countywide, let alone masking requirements, such as those instituted by Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.
Baltimore County should issue a formal recommendation and consider requiring indoor masking regardless of vaccination status as per CDC. The lack of guidance offers no backing for businesses, pharmacies, or stores to institute precautions also important for our youth including children in K-12 private schools and day care settings countywide as COVID-19 hospitalizations among children have surged, as noted by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Baltimore County’s elected and health leaders must act now — as County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has acknowledged, cases have continued to rise over the past two months — or claims of commitment to the public’s health won’t hold up, especially as we face a darker winter. Isn’t Baltimore County staying open safely a primary goal? Livelihoods and lives are increasingly at stake.
Joanne Simpson, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.