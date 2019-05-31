Baltimore County solar panels are worthwhile

Alison Knezevich recently wrote an interesting article about solar panels, “Baltimore County seeking deal to put solar panels on government buildings and in parks” (May 31). The upshot of the article was that everyone would like to see solar panels on the roofs of government buildings and on carport-like structures that would provide shade and rain protection over parking lots of public parks.

My purpose in writing this letter is twofold. First, Baltimore County should send someone to look at the solar installation at the Elkton Central Branch of the Cecil County Public Library. They not only have a solar panel carport system in their parking lot. They also provide electric car charging spaces as part of the "over the parking lot" installation. Baltimore County should give serious thought to electric car charging spaces in solar-powered parking lots.

Second, my personal rooftop solar panels were installed at no cost to me by a local solar energy business. I pay for the energy because I didn't pay for the panels, but I pay less than I would pay for the same amount of energy from BGE. At the end of five years, I will have the option to buy the solar panels at a lower price than I would have had to pay for them when they were new. Baltimore County might like to look into a similar deal.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

