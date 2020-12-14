Kudos to Baltimore County’s online outreach to seniors | READER COMMENTARY

Bravo to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and senior center directors, assistant directors and volunteers of Cockeysville, Bykota, Overlea, Fullerton and Seven Oaks to name a few, for their amazing transformation in making available via Zoom excellent activities of all kinds (”‘A bit of a lifeline’: Still closed, Baltimore County senior centers keep seniors connected online,” Sept. 21).
The teachers and instructors are doing a monumental job in connecting with seniors and helping them through this pandemic. There is a wonderful variety of classes. Something for everyone from learning something new, exercise, just watching a performance or cooking demonstration or having lunch with others, and the added plus, meeting new friends.
Thank you so very much to all who work so hard to put this together. It is so appreciated!
Barbara Friedman, Timonium
