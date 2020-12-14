xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kudos to Baltimore County’s online outreach to seniors | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 14, 2020 1:43 PM
Shirley Hewitt plays bingo and takes art classes online from the Baltimore County senior centers. She also has scheduled a trip to New England next year through the Catonsville Senior Center.
Shirley Hewitt plays bingo and takes art classes online from the Baltimore County senior centers. She also has scheduled a trip to New England next year through the Catonsville Senior Center. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Bravo to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and senior center directors, assistant directors and volunteers of Cockeysville, Bykota, Overlea, Fullerton and Seven Oaks to name a few, for their amazing transformation in making available via Zoom excellent activities of all kinds (”‘A bit of a lifeline’: Still closed, Baltimore County senior centers keep seniors connected online,” Sept. 21).

The teachers and instructors are doing a monumental job in connecting with seniors and helping them through this pandemic. There is a wonderful variety of classes. Something for everyone from learning something new, exercise, just watching a performance or cooking demonstration or having lunch with others, and the added plus, meeting new friends.

Advertisement

Thank you so very much to all who work so hard to put this together. It is so appreciated!

Barbara Friedman, Timonium
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement