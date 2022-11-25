Has Baltimore County hired more female police officers? | READER COMMENTARY

Was there any increase in the number of female police recruits to the Baltimore County Police Department with Chief Melissa Hyatt as role model, for three years (”Baltimore County executive largely mum on reason for police chief departure: ‘Leaders come and go’” Nov. 17)? With at least half of the citizens female, one would hope that the demographic is mirrored at all levels of law enforcement.

— Al Gruber, Catonsville

