Kudos to the Baltimore County Council for approving the HOME Act, which will outlaw discrimination in housing in Baltimore County (“Baltimore County Council passes HOME Act,” Nov. 4). This act will give valuable assistance to thousands of veterans and elderly and handicapped citizens who are seeking safe and sanitary housing, and it will bring Baltimore County in line with neighboring jurisdictions like Baltimore City and Howard, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties that have previously passed similar legislation. And brickbats to the Republican council members who opposed this measure arguing, along with the powerful landlord lobby, that the act will require landlords do business with the federal government.