Passing source of income legislation not only will require housing providers to simply accept a voucher holder, it will also require residents and property owners alike to enter into a mandatory restrictive third-party contract with the federal government. That contract gives public housing authorities unilateral authority to alter rental amounts at any point during the lease term. Would you want to run a business where the government can alter the price you charge for any reason? Of course not, and neither do housing providers. This should remain a business decision by the housing provider. Doctors are not required to take Medicare. Grocery stores are not required to take food stamps. Why is renting housing any different?