Whose interests do Baltimore County Councilmembers value? | READER COMMENTARY

Reading Lia Russell’s article in The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore County recouped $0 in impact fees last year due to developer exemptions,” Aug. 22) leaves us asking: Who do our elected representatives on the County Council really represent?

As Baltimore County citizens, we are familiar with the realities of overcrowded schools and lack of adequate public transportation, the sewage overflows polluting our streams and endangering public health, the inadequate community open spaces, and increasingly congested roadways and intersections.

As environmental advocates, we are also keenly aware of infrastructure improvements needed to make our communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change, such as green stormwater facilities to address more intense rain events and reduce flooding, tree planting to expand our tree canopy and cool our neighborhoods and commercial districts, and large-scale plantings of native plants to support declining populations of native birds and pollinators.

In April 2019 Councilmember David Marks sponsored an Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance intended to help address these problems by requiring impact fees on development projects. The bill was projected to generate $5.7 million in revenue. Yet, a council majority approved amendments that gutted Marks’ bill. Why? No one can believe the disingenuous argument from the development community that waiving development fees will somehow ameliorate the shortage of affordable workforce housing in Baltimore County. The amendments were intended to reduce developers’ costs and increase the profitability of their projects.

In the next few months, the County Council will have another opportunity to demonstrate whose interests they value most. When Councilman Marks introduces new legislation to give the existing Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance some teeth, other council members will be able to show us who they really represent.

— Raymond Heil, Towson

The writer represents the Green Towson Alliance Executive Committee

