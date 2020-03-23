Rodricks is right: America has lost its way | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks’ column (“This is not the country we were promised,” March 21) is one of the most insightful and stimulating piece of journalism I have encountered in a long time. It correctly points out where America has lost its way over much of the last 40 years.
Starting with Ronald Reagan, we were told that government in its efforts to improve our lives was bad and that we must reduce public investment in society and rather reward the wealthy and powerful. Greed is good and the common good could be sacrificed.
This malignant thinking was exacerbated under Presidents Richard Nixon and George W. Bush and has reached its nadir under President Donald Trump. The results are clear: a dysfunctional health care system, gross income inequality, increased crime and violence, a collapsing infrastructure and a third world educational system.
Yes, we are better than this. We, the people of America, must seek a new path. Perhaps we can start with a blue wave this November.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
