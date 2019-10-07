I have strong feelings about abortion, but I recognize the need for a healthy community. I am first a member of a larger community. I cannot be a one issue voter. I will back affordable health care, supports for the primary caregiver, affordable child care and free and quality preschool education. I will try be kinder to people, do more for those who have less, welcome the stranger and take care of my environment. I want my tax dollars invested to bring about positive outcomes that I personally may not see in a limited future, but will eliminate many costly problems that develop when funds are cut.