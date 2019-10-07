Country over party — please. Let’s first be concerned citizens in a broader community before we align ourselves with a particular group. Country over party first (“Pitts: Donald Trump’s civil war,” Oct. 3).
I have strong feelings about abortion, but I recognize the need for a healthy community. I am first a member of a larger community. I cannot be a one issue voter. I will back affordable health care, supports for the primary caregiver, affordable child care and free and quality preschool education. I will try be kinder to people, do more for those who have less, welcome the stranger and take care of my environment. I want my tax dollars invested to bring about positive outcomes that I personally may not see in a limited future, but will eliminate many costly problems that develop when funds are cut.
I have worked with people who do many good works for positive changes within their own moral guidelines, and the community is better for their service. I have worked with mavericks who make decisions outside the box but work within a broader ethical framework, and the community benefits from their work. These are colleagues and family who work for their community no matter what their political views.
When a political party seems to tolerate unethical disruptors who do not respect the work and study of others, the party shows partiality to a small group or to an individual. It fails to demonstrate support for the health and security of the broader community.
It is time to choose country over party here. And let your senators and legislators know that it’s OK for them to do that too.
Kate Hartig, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.