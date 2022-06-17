The country needs some intellectual honesty | READER COMMENTARY

Members of Congress pose for a photo before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Jabin Botsford//The Washington Post via AP, Pool) (Jabin Botsford/AP)

In recent weeks, The Sun has published numerous letters to the editor, editorials and op-eds in which the writers all call for the government to “do something” about mass shootings and blame the Republican Party for a lack of proper gun control laws.

Why are there 300-plus homicides and many more shootings per year in Baltimore City year after year despite decades of one-party rule at the city and state level? Which political party is to blame for that? Can’t say the Democrat Party bears at least some of the responsibility? Intellectually dishonest.

Cheering on the Jan. 6 congressional committee but not also loudly condemning those who have tacitly approved (think the White House) or actively fomented (think Chuck Schumer, et. al.) violence against Supreme Court Justices? Intellectually dishonest.

Much of our inability to solve serious and seemingly intractable problems is undoubtedly due to the intellectual dishonesty of so many so-called political leaders and their supporters who blindly follow along in lockstep. All enabled by media. That is fitting as we have become in many ways a country of people who want to be lied to.

If we genuinely want progress, all of us, no matter where we are on the political spectrum, need to remove the partisan glasses, take a clear-eyed and unemotional look at facts with an open mind and search for solutions before reflexively blaming and demonizing those with whom we disagree.

— Bruce Ickes, Parkville

