‘Country Boy’ controversy: Orioles fans have strong feelings about 7th inning stretch song | READER COMMENTARY

FILE--John Denver dances atop the Orioles dugout as he sings his rendition of "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" in a Sept. 20, 1997, file photo, during an Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Baltimore Sun, Doug Kapustin) (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun files / 1997)

We might not be ‘country boys,’ but we are superstitious

I read with interest the recent proposals to remove “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” from the 7th inning playlist at Camden Yards (”Is it time for playoff-bound Orioles to finally leave ‘Country Boy’ behind?” and “Newly winning O’s deserve a new 7th inning tune,” both Sept. 25). Like the proponents, I have long wondered how this song managed to hang on as a ballpark tradition.

I grew up in Baltimore. Today I own a pickup truck, an ax, a few flannel shirts, and an imposing array of work boots. And yes, years ago my wife left me, and my dog died. However, I cannot in good conscience thank God or anybody else for being what I am demonstrably not. I suspect the same is true for a large number of my ballpark compatriots, many to most of whom hail from Baltimore City and its exurbs.

Advertisement

But consider this: Even now, in the 21st century, there are ballplayers who cling to traditions and superstitions, and hold them responsible for their — and their team’s — success or failure. Do these things really affect their play? Maybe only to the extent that they believe they do, and maybe that’s enough. If you doubt it, maybe you should ask a Bostonian how they felt about the Curse of the Bambino.

We’re all counting on our beloved Os to carry their regular-season success into the playoffs. Maybe now is not the time to mess with a tradition. If, heaven forfend, the postseason results are not the ones we all want, an outraged fan base will be looking for someone to blame. Anyone who went along with changing the song at the last minute might find themselves held responsible. Their names will be bandied about in the same breath as Brutus, Quisling or Irsay.

Advertisement

Besides, if O’s fans want to lend their voices to making a historic change, we have much bigger rockfish to fry: Why can’t I buy I buy me one a dem Natty Bohs atta stadium, hon?

— Steve English, Clarksville

How about an original?

I wrote a song about the Orioles in the spring. It is called, “Baltimore, Our Home”:

Never forget the ‘60s,

When we swept the Dodger Blue.

Brooks, Frank and Palmer,

Boog and McNally too.

Earl carried the torch in ‘70,

Advertisement

When we beat the Big Red Machine.

Blair, Johnson and Brooksie again,

The best we’ve ever seen.

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

In Maryland, so well known.

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

Advertisement

Baltimore! Our home.

Played well through the ‘70s,

Nearly won a title or two.

In ‘83 we had Eddie,

And Cal made a great debut.

There was Boddicker and Mr. Rick Dempsey,

Advertisement

They made a heck of a crew.

Tito smashed up the ChiSox,

And the Phillies had not a clue.

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

In Maryland, so well known.

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

Advertisement

Baltimore! Our home.

Here we are at Camden,

Looking to win it all once more.

Out there on Eutaw Street,

We’ll be adding up the score.

We got ourselves a tradition,

Advertisement

C’mon Birds let’s rise up again.

The orange and black of the Old-Line State,

We’re in this together to win!

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

In Maryland, so well known.

And it’s all for Baltimore! Baltimore!

Advertisement

Baltimore! Our home.

— Thomas Ponton, Columbia

Nothing gets O’s fans fired up like ‘Country Boy’

In response to the editorial (”Is it time for playoff-bound Orioles to finally leave ‘Country Boy’ behind?”) and letter to the editor (”Newly winning O’s deserve a new 7th inning tune”) Sept. 25 regarding coming up with another 7th inning stretch tune, I say, “No way, no how, with the emphasis on ‘O’!”

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” should remain! No other MLB stadium has it, as most cling to the “Take me out to the ballgame.” That old song doesn’t exactly get people as “fired up” as “Country Boy” does. We’re talking Earle Weaver fired up, Delmon Young double fired up, a John Means or Jim Palmer no-hitter fired up. Brooks Robinson fired up. Boog’s BBQ fired up. Wild Bill Hagy fired up. Can you envision the Bird dancing on top of the dugout to anything else?

We have our traditions. Let’s not ruin the hype of the ‘23 season by messing with our song!

— Mike Dilworth, Port Charlotte, Florida

Advertisement

‘Ain’t no stopping [O’s] now’?

If Country Boy is to be replaced, I nominate McFadden’s and Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now.” It’s the perfect match for these surging Orioles and their marvelous season!

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

A Maryland option

If John Denver’s Thank God I’m a Country Boy is to be replaced, please consider “It’s A Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand” by Jimmy Charles.

— Howard Alderman, Kingsville

Cover your ears if you don’t like the song

If letter writer Mike Heaps doesn’t like “Country Boy” being played during the seventh-inning stretch, he can cover his ears and stay seated while everyone else is clapping and singing.

— Rosemary Pierre, Baltimore

Advertisement

Don’t mess with tradition

Change the song? Absolutely not! Rules are made to be broken, traditions are meant to be observed!

— Abby Lazinsky, Baltimore

‘Country Boy’ reminds some of a simpler time in Baltimore

I just read online where a letter writer from Forest Hill, Maryland, had suggested to The Sun editors that the Orioles discontinue playing John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” during the 7th inning stretch.

to The Sun editors that the Orioles discontinue playing John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” during the 7th inning stretch.

A bit of background: When the Baltimore Orioles played on E. 33rd Street at Memorial Stadium, the culture of the blue collar worker was evident more so. And a fun-loving song like “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” resonated with the true fan — faithful to a ballclub built on grit and sacrifice; of having a bungalow with a grill on the patio, not New York City penthouse opulence; of wearing dungarees to breakfast at the White Coffee Pot instead of heels and pearls to breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” reminds spectators of a simpler time in Baltimore sports history — you can be Black or white, male or female, and enjoy it thoroughly. The delightful score that blares over the speakers and gets us howling during the 7th inning stretch at Camden Yards hearkens back to many summers in the late 1970s and through the 1980s, of walking up to the House of Magic, where every AL opponent knew they would find a serious contender waiting in orange and black. This John Denver song has become synonymous with Oriole life.

Advertisement

Asking for the Orioles to pick a new song for the 7th inning stretch is a silly, misconceived idea and would only serve to divide the family. It also proves that for some patrons of Baltimore’s Birds, they miss the forest for the trees.

— Anthony R. Murawski, Towson

Give Joan Jett a chance

I have to agree with Mike Heaps about John Denver’s song during the 7th inning stretch. Even though I am married to this man I think the Orioles need a change. I think Joan Jett’s “I love Rock & Roll” would be a great choice. PLEASE consider another song!

— Debbie Heaps, Forest Hill

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.