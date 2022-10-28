In bemoaning the Baltimore County Council’s lack of diversity, The Sun should have endorsed expanding it to 11 members | READER COMMENTARY

The 4MORE! 4BALTIMORE COUNTY group is working to place a question on the 2024 general election ballot in Baltimore County that would increase the number of Baltimore County Council members to 11 from seven. (Rachael Pacella / Staff Photo)

Baltimore County Council needs to go from 7 to 11

I am writing in response to The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board’s endorsements in Baltimore County (”Baltimore County: Olszewski as county executive (again), and best bets in select council and school board races,” Oct. 13). I am a co-president of the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County and a steering committee member of the 4MORE! 4BALTIMORE COUNTY petition effort to place a question on the 2024 general election ballot in Baltimore County. This ballot question will give citizens an opportunity to amend the Baltimore County Charter to increase the number of council districts.

In your editorial, there was a note that the council’s “seven-member group is likely to wind up in the coming four-year term with no women members and only one Black member. That is an abysmal level of diversity, and one easy solution would be to amend the charter to add two or more council seats.” By specifically mentioning two seats, the solution desired by the County Council members, The Sun Editorial Board has subverted the public effort for four more districts.

Advertisement

I was disappointed that the board did not mention the citizen-led efforts of the 4MORE! 4BALTIMORE COUNTY petition effort that The Sun has covered. Instead, it mentioned the solution supported by the Baltimore County Council’s leadership and County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. The Baltimore County Council was approved after the 2010 census to increase the number of districts, a change that would increase diversity and representation. The county’s leadership was unwilling to explore this option. They have only considered two more districts in response to the public effort to increase representation by four more districts.

A diverse coalition of community members started the petition process in March to create a petition campaign to expand the council from seven to 11 districts, reducing district sizes from around 125,000 to 78,000 residents. This would also increase the number of boards and commissions and require new rules around the redistricting process to go into effect beginning with the 2026 Baltimore County Council election.

Advertisement

The Baltimore County Council was asked to consider the expansion and the Board of Elections was asked to allow online petition signatures. Neither have provided full support. Several council members have publicly stated that they would only support two more districts and the Board of Elections will only support online petitions through legislation.

The 4MORE! 4BALTIMORE COUNTY coalition has more than 5,000 of the required 10,000 signatures for the petition to appear on the 2024 ballot. When presented with the information in the 4MORE! petition, residents overwhelmingly support four more districts. The current Baltimore County Charter was written in 1955 when the county’s population was 350,000 and each council member represented only 50,000 residents. Today, Baltimore County’s population is around 856,000 and each council member represents around 125,000 residents. Even though our population is now half nonwhite, six of seven of the county’s current districts are majority-white. The Sun’s editorial board foresees no women and only one Black member on the County Council. This is why we need four more districts.

The 4MORE! 4BALTIMORE COUNTY petition for a ballot question will give citizens an opportunity to vote to amend the charter by enlarging the size of the council to reduce district sizes from around 125,000 to 78,000 residents per district. It would create new opportunities for minorities, women and young adults to have a voice in local government and a seat at the decision-making table.

In future editorials, The Sun should acknowledge that there has been a public effort to add four more districts. The Baltimore County Council has only responded to the public’s request with an alternative more favorable to their political aspirations and not the will of the voters. The Sun should not be complicit in supporting political goals over the best interest and increased representation of the public.

— Tana Hamilton, Lutherville

Baltimore County endorsements don’t tell the full story

The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board’s recent endorsements for Baltimore County had some holes (“Baltimore County: Olszewski as county executive (again), and best bets in select council and school board races,” Oct. 13).

No major turnover expected? Potentially four out of seven new County Council members sounds pretty major. Endorsing District 5′s Republican incumbent against a credible — a “robust” — challenge from a well-connected Democrat in a district where Democrats outnumber Republicans was either premature or wishful thinking. The Republican District 3 incumbent also faces a credible Democratic challenge in another district where Democrats outnumber Republicans. Two of the seven council members will definitely be new, replacing retiring Democrats Cathy Bevins (District 6) and Tom Quirk (District 1).

With regard to the endorsement’s “one more note,” The editorial board should have been talking about adding four more council seats, not two. The grassroots 4More 4Baltimore County nonpartisan ballot initiative was covered by The Sun last March.

Advertisement

Expanding the Baltimore County Council — the a logical solution to the council’s “abysmal level of diversity” — has been suggested for years to the current council. They have refused to take any action. Over the last seven months, Vote4More Coalition volunteers have collected more than half of the needed 10,000 signatures to take the matter out of the reluctant hands of the County Council and go straight to Baltimore County voters in 2024 to expand the number of districts by four. This would achieve a more representative council to meet the county’s current needs.

— Peta N. Richkus, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.