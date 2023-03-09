Marks: Councilmanic courtesy allows proper development oversight | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Baltimore County Council holds their first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nov. 21, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I am responding to David Plymyer’s recent commentary regarding the development process for the LaFarge Quarry Planned Unit Development (”Baltimore County has a disease: It’s called ‘councilmanic courtesy,’” March 6).

I voted against extending public water to this site and against the beginning of the review of this project. Then, as now, I agree that there are too many unanswered questions about the impact of the planned unit development on traffic and the environment. It is unfortunate that Plymyer did not opine when his objection might have helped stop the approval of the PUD resolution.

Regarding the larger issue of “councilmanic courtesy,” he is wrong to use this example to throw out an approach that, in many cases, has benefited neighborhoods. As a councilman, I have used my discretion to downzone thousands of acres and block harmful development. Generally, I knew my colleagues would support my actions.

Eliminating that courtesy would lead to situations where four votes could overrule that district’s elected representative. Developers could muster a simple majority to build whatever they want — with the support of council members who live miles away from the affected community. There is also the possibility of partisan mischief on a council where there will always be an outvoted minority.

Instead of abandoning councilmanic courtesy, let’s evaluate the defects in the PUD law, particularly when a resolution is proposed right before a general election. I look forward to Plymyer’s constructive comments and action.

— David Marks, Perry Hall

The writer, a Republican, represents District 5 on the Baltimore County Council.

