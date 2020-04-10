Coughing cop’s actions were inexcusable | READER COMMENTARY

I, too, am very dismayed at the behavior of a Baltimore police officer coughing in the public housing area and not trying even to cover his face. This was inappropriate. If he thought he was being funny, he was not (“Coughing on public housing residents a symptom of a broader problem than coronavirus,” April 8).
This virus is no joking manner and I believe the officer should be reprimanded for his inexcusable actions. Demotion, firing, removal from the Baltimore Police Department are a few of my recommendations right off.
By the way, just for your information, I am a white, conservative Republican. I would like to stand beside the lady I watched on the news and let her know I am on her side! The policeman’s actions were uncalled for.
Robert Wilmoth, Street
