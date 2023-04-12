Cosmetics industry supports greater safety measures | READER COMMENTARY

Jamyla Bennu is celebrating 20 years of Oyin Handmade, her personal care products company. The products are made in Baltimore’s Greenmount West neighborhood. Earlier this year, the University of Maryland Medical System rolled out her hair products at all 11 of its hospitals for patients with highly textured hair. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The Personal Care Products Council and our member companies agree with Aamir Hussain and Umayr Shaikh’s assertion in their recent commentary that the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) will, indeed, revolutionize the cosmetics industry (”The new law that will revolutionize the cosmetics industry,” April 3). However, the authors were incorrect to state that the Personal Care Products Council began as a cosmetics manufacturer in 1894. We are the leading national trade association representing the global cosmetics and personal care products industry. Our 600 member companies manufacture, distribute and supply the majority of finished cosmetics and personal care products marketed in the U.S.

PCPC has long advocated for modernizing regulations and enhancing transparency in our industry, and that commitment has not wavered. We actively supported the passage of MoCRA as it reinforces safety reassurances for consumers while fostering innovation in the science-driven beauty industry and enabling consumers to continue enjoying a wide variety of trusted products they use every day. We look forward to working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and our member companies to implement this historic legislation.

— Lisa Powers, Washington, D.C.

The writer is executive vice president for public affairs and communications for the Personal Care Products Council.

