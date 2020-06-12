COVID-19 takes a much-loved corrections officer | READER COMMENTARY

“Hey, Todd!” she’d shout at me at work or when I rode by Central Booking on my bike after a long day. When I was a baby lawyer at the North Avenue courthouse struggling to find my way, frustrated at the realities of court, Ms. K, who brought my clients to court, was always operating on a positive note. She was constantly there to give feedback, praise and respect for what I was doing as a public defender. She humanized our clients and the proceedings. As I moved to Circuit Court so did Ms. K.