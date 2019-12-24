The purchase of the Shoppers chain by a company that had no intention of running a retail grocery business renews a question that has often puzzled me. Why is that even legal (“Shoppers grocery closing will hurt many,” Dec. 20)? State governments grant corporate charters to entities with explicitly defined purposes. It makes no sense to allow those entities to be purchased by others with totally different and frequently incompatible purposes. That violates the basis on which the company was allowed to exist and acquire the assets that have made it a target of the purchaser.